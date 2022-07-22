SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,668 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of SailPoint Technologies worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.43. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $64.46. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.65 and a beta of 1.49.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.41% and a negative net margin of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. SailPoint Technologies’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SAIL shares. KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.52.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

