SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,186 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE RBLX opened at $41.92 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RBLX shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roblox from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.