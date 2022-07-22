Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ES. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,646,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,607,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402,262 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,746.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,002,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $355,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785,686 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,889,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,575 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $197,480,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,163,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,480,000 after acquiring an additional 401,102 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $83.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.78. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $77.07 and a 1 year high of $94.63.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.82%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $168,871.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $367,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,823.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $596,029 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.10.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

