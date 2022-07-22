Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 2,810 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 126.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PZA. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 50,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 746,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,607,000 after buying an additional 242,344 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,169,000. Finally, Petix & Botte Co boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 21,977 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.85 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $24.75.

