Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,629,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 18,338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,292,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,629,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,413,470. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMW. StockNews.com downgraded VMware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $115.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.70. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.02.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

