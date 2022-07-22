Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Bunge by 100.5% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Bunge by 118.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $5,135,696.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $91.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200 day moving average of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $73.15 and a 12-month high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

Bunge Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.44.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

