Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 615 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $1,622,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,508,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on MKC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $107.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.25 and a 200-day moving average of $94.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

