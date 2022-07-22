Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 106,470,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,675,000 after acquiring an additional 5,271,646 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,254,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,278,000 after acquiring an additional 28,319,193 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,484,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,362 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $501,229,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,434,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $3,851,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,676,459.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $3,851,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,759 shares in the company, valued at $17,676,459.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

NYSE:BKR opened at $24.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -167.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

