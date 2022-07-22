iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,777,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,563 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,167,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,648,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 641,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 63,037 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after purchasing an additional 17,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 592.9% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 170,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 145,807 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

USHY opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.81.

