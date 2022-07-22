Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 244.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,818 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,507,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $638,965,000 after purchasing an additional 595,212 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,797,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,357,000 after purchasing an additional 621,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,876,231 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $258,848,000 after purchasing an additional 149,460 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,691,104 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,346,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691,049 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of DVN opened at $56.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.23. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

