Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 293 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

