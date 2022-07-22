Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,068 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $23,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 279,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $145.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.29. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen decreased their target price on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

