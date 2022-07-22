Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $19.34 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,502 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 154.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after buying an additional 744,180 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.7 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.28. The firm has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

