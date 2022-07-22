Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,637 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 11,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 108,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.69.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $120.25 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

