Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 1,433 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 94.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 234,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 113,502 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $307,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 154.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 261,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,638,000 after buying an additional 744,180 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.28 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.73.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

