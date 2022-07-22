SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLLP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,291,000.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of ROLLP stock opened at $108.54 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $126.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.86.

RBC Bearings Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Insider Activity

RBC Bearings Profile

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Alan B. Levine sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,225,697. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total value of $1,990,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,071.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,408,320.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

