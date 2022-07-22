Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 11,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBU has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.57. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.94 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

