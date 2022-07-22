Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The company had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $2,047,053.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,773.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,488 shares of company stock worth $8,626,925. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETSY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $185.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.53.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

