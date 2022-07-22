Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 2,991 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,757 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $200,467,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $169,489,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth $148,330,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $235.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.16.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $62,397.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 78,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,262.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock worth $742,501 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

