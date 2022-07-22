Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,504 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,023 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.30.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $34.85 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.63 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average is $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

