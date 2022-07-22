Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,355 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $97,137,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 308,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,961,000 after purchasing an additional 162,300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $60,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $57,882,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Fair Isaac by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 65,640 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $527.20.

Insider Activity

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.6 %

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total transaction of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $466.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $432.47. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.52% and a negative return on equity of 113.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

