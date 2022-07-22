American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $506,692,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,557,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,194,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,741,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after acquiring an additional 630,592 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 3,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 601,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,199,000 after acquiring an additional 583,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.57.

American International Group Stock Up 0.2 %

AIG stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $46.18 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.30.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.07%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

