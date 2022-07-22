SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 213.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $3,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,865 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 679,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,433,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

NYSE HR opened at $24.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $28.36.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

