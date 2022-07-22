SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 624,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 182,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. 20.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Stock Performance

MBT opened at $5.50 on Friday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 469.07% and a net margin of 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

(Get Rating)

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.