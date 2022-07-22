SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $3.71 Million in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 294,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.19% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,076,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,878,000 after purchasing an additional 119,916 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,679,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,240,000 after purchasing an additional 469,700 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,812,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,131,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the period.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

IRWD stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.64. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.13 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $97.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.62 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 124.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 36,308 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $417,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,881 shares in the company, valued at $9,187,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 190,383 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $2,286,499.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 591,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,107,013.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 254,260 shares of company stock worth $3,023,824. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

Featured Articles

