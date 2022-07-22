SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 32,419 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 389.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,419 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of POWI. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the first quarter valued at approximately $573,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after buying an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 23,192 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1,092.3% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after buying an additional 39,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.8% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $82.15 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $67.26 and a one year high of $110.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock worth $962,333. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Recommended Stories

