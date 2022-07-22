SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,421 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.52. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $49.91 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Semtech had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $202.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Semtech to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

In other news, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,971 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $123,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

