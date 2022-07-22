SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian Hannasch purchased 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,901.95 per share, for a total transaction of $252,959.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,798.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $2,138.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,503.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2,267.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,073.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,023.36.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $29.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.87 by $3.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.10%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $26.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 115.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,215.00 to $2,174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,169.41.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

