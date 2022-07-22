SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 7,052 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 156 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $298.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $212.93 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.30.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $292.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $487.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.18.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

