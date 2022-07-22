SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 11,887 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 11,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $972,351,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,649,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,331,527,000 after buying an additional 2,994,368 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 194.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 3,976.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 989,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 964,972 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.55.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TEL opened at $124.82 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $107.12 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.34 and a 200-day moving average of $131.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.