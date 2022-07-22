Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 585.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,884 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $3,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 74,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EEFT shares. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $103.30 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.88 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

