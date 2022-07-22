SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 13,701 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ADM. Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.7 %

ADM stock opened at $74.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.69. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

