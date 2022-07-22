SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,980 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price target on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Performance

NYSE LXP opened at $10.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $9.98 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

LXP Industrial Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 37,965 shares of company stock valued at $414,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Read More

