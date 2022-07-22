SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 390.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OGE stock opened at $38.30 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.49 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 36.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Barclays dropped their price target on OGE Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

