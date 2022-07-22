SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 106,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,709,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAMF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Jamf during the first quarter worth $635,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Jamf by 2.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 208,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jamf by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 14,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jamf by 14,179.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 991,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,673,000 after purchasing an additional 984,180 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JAMF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Jamf from $52.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Jamf from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Jamf from $37.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Jamf from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Jamf from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Shares of JAMF opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.54 and its 200-day moving average is $30.44.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Jamf news, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $205,746.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 16,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $416,943.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 313,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,977,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ian Goodkind sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $205,746.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,698.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

