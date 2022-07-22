SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.60 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,154 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 68,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,129. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $23.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.09. United States Steel Co. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $39.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.29.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.16%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

