SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,989 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,595 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Jabil by 299.4% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.04. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $72.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.01.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.50%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $202,776.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

