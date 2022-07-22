SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,993 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 19,164 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Autodesk by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,366 shares of the software company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 37,078 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

ADSK stock opened at $199.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.50 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.89 and its 200 day moving average is $207.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

