Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Holdings Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 344.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,002 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 113,363 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after buying an additional 66,503 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $158.37 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $176.81. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.49.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 22.45% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 14.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total transaction of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total value of $45,560.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,029,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.63, for a total value of $1,137,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,585,868.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,819 shares of company stock valued at $8,005,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $202.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.92.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

