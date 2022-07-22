SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 6,219 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,401 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of IDACORP worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDA. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in IDACORP by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 66,149 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in IDACORP by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in IDACORP by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 149,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,951,000 after purchasing an additional 47,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in IDACORP by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDA stock opened at $104.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $95.26 and a one year high of $118.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $344.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.55 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

IDACORP Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

