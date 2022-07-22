SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 563.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Curtiss-Wright worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $136.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a twelve month low of $113.04 and a twelve month high of $162.98.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.97 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 12.30%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

