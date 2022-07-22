Asio Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Asio Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. Argus reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.32 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $338.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.