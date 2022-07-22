Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 86,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,313,565 shares.The stock last traded at $14.56 and had previously closed at $14.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TAK. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 8.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 79.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 217.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 45.5% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology; oncology; neuroscience; and rare diseases, such as rare metabolic and hematology, and heredity angioedema, as well as plasma-derived therapies and vaccines.

