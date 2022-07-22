Belpointe Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,450.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $2,453,724.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,035.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.65.

EW stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.72. The stock has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

