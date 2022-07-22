Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 5.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Sun Communities Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $160.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.64 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 113.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $194.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Monday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

