Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Position Increased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 40,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Price Performance

NYSE MAV opened at $8.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.72. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.25 and a 52-week high of $12.95.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Announces Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

