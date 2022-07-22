SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 35,519 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 666.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,519 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 6.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 12.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,184.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $672,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,020.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $72,909.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,480 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,518. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.21.

H opened at $80.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $108.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 573.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

