SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 4,008.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 225,452 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IOVA. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 166,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 251,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 46,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.10.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.52 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.47.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million for the quarter. Iovance Biotherapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

