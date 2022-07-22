BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 29,370 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.13% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 236,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.03. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. On average, analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCRX shares. StockNews.com lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.10.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.