SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 50.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.
In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.
CVNA opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
