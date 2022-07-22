SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $3.87 Million Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 32,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the fourth quarter worth $85,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 416.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 717,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,384,000 after buying an additional 578,900 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 50.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 20,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter.

Get Carvana alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II acquired 3,362,500 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,362,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,859,508 shares of company stock worth $340,538,049 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carvana Trading Up 3.0 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $430.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $140.00 to $49.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.09.

CVNA opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.36. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.